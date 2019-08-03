As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Its Stake; Lennox International (LII) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Decreased Stake by $528,000

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 22,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 130,849 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, down from 152,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $253.22. About 253,067 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 570,443 shares to 4.17 million shares, valued at $124.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.41 million for 17.58 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Bedard Gary S sold 622 shares worth $146,885.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,000 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

