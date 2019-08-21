As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder 1St Source Bank Lowered Its Position by $428,409; Tsp Capital Management Group Maintains Position in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL)

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.47. About 743,792 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 2.24M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold Increases Its Line of Credit; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS MASAKHANE OPS TO REMAIN SUSPENDED DURING PROBE; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES U.S. DOLLAR RCF ON IMPROVED TERMS; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Searches for Seven Workers at South Africa Gold Mine; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS VAN ECK ASSOCIATES ACQUIRES SHRS; HOLDS 10.08%; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Conduct Investigation at Masakhane Mine; 04/05/2018 – Three Workers Still Missing at Sibanye Gold Mine After Four Die; 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Facility Increased to Accommodate Growth; 15/05/2018 – South African Reserve Bank Approves Sibanye Gold’s Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

