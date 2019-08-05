As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted by $324,105 Its Position; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Cut Its Cummins Ord (CMI) Stake by $5.98 Million as Valuation Declined

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $7.2 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 2.12 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 48.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 8,025 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 5,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 1.13M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York invested in 0.04% or 39,939 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs owns 0.39% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 15,663 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Llc holds 10,889 shares. 147 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca). Nomura Hldg invested in 0.19% or 275,114 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Massachusetts-based Penobscot Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Northstar Investment Limited Liability Company has 1.69% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Boston Advsrs Limited reported 49,968 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Peloton Wealth Strategists has 17,025 shares. Seatown Holding Pte Ltd stated it has 1.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 5,519 shares. Hennessy Advsr invested in 0.13% or 17,200 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 24,270 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $63,499 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M also sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 10,467 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 254 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc has 2,404 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd holds 12,556 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Com holds 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 11,352 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 0.16% or 5.04M shares in its portfolio. Strategic Global has 0.61% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 23,495 shares. Capital Inv Counsel has invested 0.92% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kentucky Retirement invested in 15,059 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Haverford accumulated 0.57% or 249,575 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom holds 0.22% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 5,012 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cetera Advisor Lc owns 0.18% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 44,944 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 7,488 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 0.23% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).