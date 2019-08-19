As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Estabrook Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.36 Million; As Exelon (EXC) Share Value Declined, Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 1.72M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 11 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2,059 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.11M, down from 2,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 850,918 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.91 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

