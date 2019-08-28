As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Has Lowered Its Stake; Congress Asset Management Company Lifted Stake in Abbvie (ABBV)

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 15,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 140,310 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31 million, up from 125,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 7.21M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 7,746 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 11,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 1.17M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 347,511 shares to 64,654 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 77,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,783 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Lp has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dana has 17,729 shares. 15,706 are owned by Philadelphia Trust. 75,150 are held by Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Company. Dodge & Cox stated it has 31,292 shares. Fincl Bank reported 308,285 shares. Moors Cabot holds 67,826 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested in 67,454 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.11% or 22,446 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt reported 12,107 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Welch Forbes Lc has 456,743 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 0.84% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 76,241 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Company reported 2,712 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0.58% stake.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.71 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 111,781 shares to 136,781 shares, valued at $25.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 11,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.15% or 38,366 shares. Cullen Capital Lc owns 2.19% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 447,305 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cullinan Assocs holds 0.02% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.33% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Arrow Fincl stated it has 270 shares. Marietta Investment Ltd Liability Company invested 0.71% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,912 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested in 0.08% or 24,035 shares. Albert D Mason invested in 0.94% or 10,303 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 312,593 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 2,432 shares or 1.07% of the stock.