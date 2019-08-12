As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shares Rose, Holowesko Partners LTD Cut by $113.41 Million Its Holding; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Boosted Its Holding

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 29,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 272,295 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59 million, up from 242,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.33 million shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 922,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 927,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 448,592 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 61,250 shares, valued at $72.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.33 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Invest Corporation owns 0.13% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,486 shares. Old Point Trust Services N A holds 0.91% or 14,147 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 220,913 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap has 0.13% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.5% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 19,959 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Argent stated it has 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bbva Compass Financial Bank has 27,644 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 153,433 shares. Keating Investment Counselors stated it has 2.38% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 18,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Lc has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First National Comm stated it has 7,312 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Finemark National Bank Tru has 0.04% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6,089 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc has 0.33% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,841 shares to 5,907 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,484 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).