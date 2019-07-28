As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Woodstock Has Cut Its Stake by $388,926; Flow Traders Us Has Boosted Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA)

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,892 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 24,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Pcl has invested 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Beach Invest Counsel Pa has invested 0.26% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ancora Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 12,322 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 0.05% or 624 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Harbour Mngmt Lc owns 16,372 shares. Miller Management Lp accumulated 14,626 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,646 shares. Westpac Bk owns 25,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru, South Carolina-based fund reported 20,808 shares. North Carolina-based Holderness Invests has invested 0.36% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 44,762 are held by Boston Advsrs Ltd. Azimuth Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 74,109 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Ex (TIPZ) by 26,661 shares to 7,013 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ice Bofaml Broad High Yie (XOVR) by 146,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,718 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR).