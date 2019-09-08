As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Value Rose, Holder Bank Of America Lifted Its Holding; Berkshire Asset Management Boosted Intel (INTC) Position by $315,191; Valuation Declined

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 750306.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 6.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 6.00 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.10 million shares traded or 30.07% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 5,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 497,616 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72 million, up from 491,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Shamrock Asset Management Llc has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,228 shares. 18,218 are held by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Guardian LP has 109,065 shares. Pettee Investors Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,663 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication holds 0.16% or 128,734 shares in its portfolio. Golub Grp Ltd accumulated 15,835 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,700 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Research And Company holds 0.02% or 562 shares in its portfolio. Barnett & Com stated it has 749 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Novare Capital Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (SOCL) by 38,960 shares to 122,900 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 353,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Without a Catalyst on the Horizon, AMD Stock Looks Stuck – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “British semiconductor supplier to add 100 jobs at new Hillsboro HQ – Portland Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Sector Etf (XLE) by 5,277 shares to 7,434 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,618 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM).