As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Price Rose, Holder Woodstock Lowered by $388,926 Its Position; Intrepid Capital Management Lifted Cubic Com (CUB) Position by $807,240

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.65. About 305,478 shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 20,892 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 24,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 1.59M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,202 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has 0.41% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank stated it has 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Jones Cos Lllp holds 0% or 1,863 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Financial In invested 0.37% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Advisor Prns Limited Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Strs Ohio reported 0.12% stake. Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pggm Invests stated it has 771,900 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Sns Group Incorporated Ltd has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,926 shares. Kiltearn Prtn Llp accumulated 807,399 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 3,953 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.94 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44,000 shares to 143,992 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,039 shares, and cut its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. 2,716 shares were bought by GUILES EDWIN A, worth $162,417 on Friday, June 7. Aga Anshooman also bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. 167 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R. 697 shares were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H, worth $40,787. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $301,250 was bought by WARNER JOHN H JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daruma Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 540,859 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Rodgers Brothers holds 0.56% or 34,775 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 512 shares. Ls Inv Lc reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Moors & Cabot has 0.04% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 33,114 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 6,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cubic Corporation (CUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cubic Corp. (CUB) Announces Contract to Deliver CBRND Collective Training Simulation System for Australian Army – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cubic’s Trafficware Introduces Next-Generation Traffic Signal Controller Software SCOUT – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic and Transport for New South Wales Extend Contactless Payment to Sydney’s Bus Fleet – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.