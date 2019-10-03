As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Price Rose, Capital Investment Counsel Cut Holding; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position Maintained by Convergence Investment Partners Llc

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 104.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 22,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,486 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, up from 21,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 209,609 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 12,779 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 20,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 111,554 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo LP reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fin Architects has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ftb invested in 0.03% or 4,963 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc owns 36,246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. De Burlo Group Inc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 112,300 shares. State Street holds 14.34 million shares. Moreover, Btim Corporation has 0.48% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 471,669 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 797,596 shares. Orrstown Fincl Service Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). First In owns 255 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Next Fin Inc has 610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vision Cap Mngmt holds 1.19% or 58,292 shares. Pitcairn Communications has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 239,124 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 27,914 shares to 14,997 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,374 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,591 shares to 100,795 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.35% or 9,231 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 138,047 shares. 10,801 are owned by Guyasuta Investment Advsrs. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,684 shares. Ar Asset Management owns 14,800 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Clean Yield reported 1,387 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 878,239 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fincl Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 1,943 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd accumulated 6,499 shares. Syntal Partners invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,426 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.03 million for 19.42 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.