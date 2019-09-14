As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Stake; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $5.42 Million as Stock Value Declined

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2,357 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $314,000, down from 5,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.29M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 596.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 142,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 166,646 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, up from 23,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.48 million shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,677 shares to 7,728 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Trust holds 11,067 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap has invested 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,678 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 1.53 million shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) accumulated 0.97% or 90,000 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Communications Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 41,870 shares. Asset One Co holds 0.16% or 247,952 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 8,263 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 42,585 shares. Lynch & Assoc In holds 0.77% or 17,843 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 16,940 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability Company holds 2,737 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Leisure Capital Mgmt has 4,953 shares. Bp Plc has 41,000 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Venator Matls Plc by 267,787 shares to 85,547 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 44,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,600 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

