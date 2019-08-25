As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Value Rose, Provise Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake; Carlson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $2.06 Million

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 2,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2,354 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292,000, down from 4,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.43 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 6.23 million shares traded or 21.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,812 shares to 42,893 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.33 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.