As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lowered Stake by $322,260; Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Holder Thompson Investment Management Upped Its Position by $1.00 Million

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,317 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 11,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 1.44 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,107 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 40,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.71. About 656,481 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard owns 7,437 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 3,105 shares. Essex Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 866 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 5,957 shares. Ghp Inv, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,571 shares. Blair William & Communication Il holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 34,232 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% or 2,475 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group reported 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cornerstone has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.07% stake. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Arcadia Mi stated it has 150 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl by 36,053 shares to 58,910 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR) by 152,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,009 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.38M for 21.24 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.