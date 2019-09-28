As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Has Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 119,258 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.08M, up from 115,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 59.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 63,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 42,875 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, down from 106,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 1.48 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Invest Inc has invested 0.28% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 16,131 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 206,720 shares. Nomura Holding holds 0.01% or 9,659 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr holds 0.52% or 71,838 shares. Optimum Advisors owns 1,114 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 22,416 shares. 100 are held by Management Pro. Verity Verity Ltd Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 12,846 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Brighton Jones Lc accumulated 0.04% or 2,621 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Com reported 2,779 shares stake. Skba Mngmt Lc accumulated 49,420 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Company invested in 2,737 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 206 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 27,692 shares to 90,255 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 56,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,990 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commonwealth Fin Pa stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). King Luther Mngmt has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oppenheimer And invested in 0.52% or 175,737 shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 1,796 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company accumulated 8,605 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc reported 1.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inv House Limited Company invested in 44,820 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 92,529 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Harbour Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 1.46% or 18,926 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru invested 1.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Srb reported 183,179 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 3.76 million shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).