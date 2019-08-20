As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Holowesko Partners LTD Cut by $113.41 Million Its Position; Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Holder State Street Lifted Holding

State Street Corp increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 20,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The institutional investor held 718,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71 million, up from 697,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 15,159 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 922,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 927,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.08. About 1.13M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,600 activity.

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Univest Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Univest Corporation to be Renamed Univest Financial Corporation Nasdaq:UVSP – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Share Price Is Up 580% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Univest Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold UVSP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.56 million shares or 2.95% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 18,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 222,623 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.14% or 40,270 shares in its portfolio. West Virginia-based Security National has invested 0.01% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Nbt Bank N A has 0.05% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 11,812 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 119,979 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0% stake. Kennedy Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 275,776 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 43,084 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs invested in 27,860 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Blackrock has invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 44,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 149,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Lp reported 114,600 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 93,625 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $77.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 226,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 1,800 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lakeview Capital Limited holds 0.27% or 3,534 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 193,281 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation has 0.41% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 10,000 shares. Howland Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,020 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc has 63,404 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has 0.14% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 302,457 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 4,790 shares. Fort Point Prtn Lc holds 3,563 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 45,948 are held by Farmers Merchants Invests Inc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.17% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 16,330 shares.