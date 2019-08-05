As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Dearborn Partners Upped Its Holding by $921,885; As Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Market Value Declined, Truenorth Has Lifted Stake by $448,350

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 7,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 169,894 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.05 million, up from 162,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 674,394 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 10,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 59,718 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 49,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 8.11 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 3.34% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 314,427 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 4.94M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc has 0.11% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Atria Invs Ltd holds 0.05% or 30,180 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.24M shares. Evercore Wealth Llc holds 0.3% or 221,291 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sweden-based Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 4.92M are owned by Findlay Park Partners Llp. Co Bank has 83,501 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & reported 95,411 shares. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 15,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 283,677 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fiera Cap reported 1.03M shares stake.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $115,250 activity.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 113,750 shares to 9,113 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 57,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,388 shares to 18,870 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,916 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400/Barra (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 624 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Kemnay Advisory invested in 0.01% or 450 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 6,261 shares. 91,927 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Compton Capital Ri holds 1,825 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 79,283 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,019 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,135 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 2,510 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.08% or 23,305 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs has 201,274 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). American Century Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

