As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Dearborn Partners Boosted by $921,885 Its Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Bristol John W & Company Lifted Position

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 7,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,894 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.05 million, up from 162,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 1.34 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 325,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.39 million, up from 282,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $251.38. About 480,000 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 77,075 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eqis Inc holds 0.02% or 1,838 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 152,080 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 302,457 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,317 shares. 2,493 are held by Armstrong Henry H Assoc. The California-based Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.32% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.29% stake. Wms Prtnrs accumulated 0.13% or 4,213 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Richard C Young & Ltd has 1.89% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Farmers Tru has invested 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 5,599 were reported by Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 8,375 shares to 54,140 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400/Barra (IJK) by 1,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 5,480 shares to 860,745 shares, valued at $82.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,719 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

