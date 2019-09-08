As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Connors Investor Services Upped Stake; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Conagra Foods (CAG) by $8.15 Million as Share Value Declined

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 91.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 301,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 27,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 329,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 5.36 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by 37.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 24,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 89,785 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, up from 65,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.10 million shares traded or 30.07% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.03 million for 17.91 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 34,814 shares to 75,683 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16.

