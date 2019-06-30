As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Upped Position; Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Valuation Rose While Kepos Capital LP Boosted by $3.77 Million Its Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 605.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 47,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 7,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 3.08M shares traded or 50.81% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 478.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 252,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,118 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.80 million, up from 52,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 5.53M shares traded or 243.82% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 608,492 shares to 15,230 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,344 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dividend stocks tempt investors as bond yields continue to fall – MarketWatch” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark to Webcast First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Depend® Encourages Consumers to Be There for All of Life’s Moments, Perfect or Not – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Kimberly-Clark – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 24, 2019.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Barclays PLC (BCS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Long oil funds top ETF gainers this week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

