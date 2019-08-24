As Kimberly Clark Com (KMB) Shares Rose, Holder Argi Investment Services Has Cut by $948,699 Its Stake; Southern Co (SO) Holder Fulton Bank Has Lifted Position

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (KMB) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 8,201 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 15,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 7,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 60,933 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 53,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dodge & Cox Fds (DODFX) by 74,048 shares to 167,774 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $615.44 million for 19.33 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings.

