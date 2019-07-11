As Kimberly Clark Com (KMB) Market Value Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Has Raised Its Holding; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Raised Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $3.18 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 88,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 525,130 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05M, up from 436,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 148,811 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (KMB) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 52,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,719 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45M, up from 72,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 38,877 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER

