As Kimball Intl (KBAL) Stock Value Rose, Ancora Advisors Lowered Holding; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Increased Its Blackbaud (BLKB) Position by $1.06 Million; Stock Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 22,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,242 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 261,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $635.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 1,802 shares traded. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 1.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 13,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 141,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.54. About 12,798 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23

More notable recent Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Kimball International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KBAL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kimball International, Inc. Announces Transformation Plan Nasdaq:KBAL – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BIFMA Appoints Don Van Winkle to the Role of Board President – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tredegar Corporation (TG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 7,288 shares to 34,724 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citi Trends Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 30,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income E.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of BLKB August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Tech Stocks With Too Much Risk, Not Enough Upside – Investorplace.com” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BLKB Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud Acquires Market-leading Corporate Social Responsibility Provider YourCause – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $134,408 activity. Nelson Joyce sold $76,320 worth of stock.