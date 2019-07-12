As Kimball Intl (KBAL) Stock Rose, Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Increased Stake by $3.58 Million; Middleby (MIDD) Position Has Upped by Pnc Financial Services Group Inc

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 57.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 3,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,146 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 6,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.03. About 194,945 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 1351.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 255,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,906 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 18,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 62,553 shares traded. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 1.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018

More notable recent Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kimball International CEO To Retire Nasdaq:KBAL – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kimball International Announces President of Kimball Brand Nasdaq:KBAL – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL For: Jun 19 – StreetInsider.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kimball International, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results â€” Fourth Quarter Sales Up 4%; Adjusted Net Income Up 48% – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kimball announces the pending acquisition of David Edward – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,495 shares to 11,775 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 32,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,931 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Middleby Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MIDD) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Middleby acquires M-TEK – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Middleby’s Ss Brewtech Buyout Enhances Beverage Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Middleby Reassures Nervous Investors – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons To Buy Middleby Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2018.