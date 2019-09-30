As Kimball International (KBAL) Shares Rose, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lowered Position; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Cut Position

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Kimball International (KBAL) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 63,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% . The institutional investor held 396,912 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, down from 460,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Kimball International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 57,960 shares traded. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 7.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 26,335 shares to 537,689 shares, valued at $40.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 37,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Amer Management holds 12,482 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 103,590 shares. Aperio invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). South State Corp holds 0.3% or 48,312 shares. Stifel Fin has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Personal Financial Service holds 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 22,038 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 1.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rbf Capital Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bryn Mawr owns 4,903 shares. 13.91M are owned by Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 76,265 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 27,905 shares. 81,529 are owned by Trexquant Invest L P. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 169,688 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $320.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 9,500 shares to 64,970 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Mkt (BND).