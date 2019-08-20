As Kimball Electronics (KE) Stock Rose, Ancora Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.80 Million; Graco (GGG) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Increased Its Position by $1.27 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 100,559 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 74,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 225,899 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) by 38.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 119,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.72% . The hedge fund held 188,627 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 308,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 26,429 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE); 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold KE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 3.92% more from 14.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kestrel Corp owns 139,650 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Sei Invs has 0% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 13,559 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 41,299 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch And Associates Investment Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 388,489 shares. Grace And White Incorporated New York has 11,598 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 1,546 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 8,216 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Ameriprise reported 43,791 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). D E Shaw Inc reported 96,246 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 7,383 shares to 362,171 shares, valued at $23.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income E.

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)