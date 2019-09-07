As Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Position; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding by $21.94 Million as Stock Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 352,920 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 192,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 401,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.82M, down from 593,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 819,098 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors owns 14,726 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% or 2,784 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc owns 676,445 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 18,550 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 200 shares. Weiss Multi reported 15,215 shares stake. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corp Nj reported 3,850 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 350 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 2,875 shares. 8,856 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp. Reilly Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Utah Retirement has 15,043 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset, Japan-based fund reported 6,461 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $427.96 million for 5.09 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 243,616 shares to 346,909 shares, valued at $31.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

More notable recent Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kilroy Realty Signs Lease With Fortune 50 Company for 100% of 333 Dexter in Seattle – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kilroy Realty’s $500M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Kilroy Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:KRC) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The Bay Area’s biggest single biotech construction project is about to go vertical – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 304,349 shares to 151,992 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 59,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).