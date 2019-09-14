As Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Share Price Rose, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Raised Stake by $1.84 Million; As Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Raised by $791,000 Its Position

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 2.48M shares traded or 26.96% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 25,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 117,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64 million, up from 91,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 615,230 shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandhill Capital Prns Lc stated it has 148,708 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Brown Advisory invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 0.23% or 134,680 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 783 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 8,835 shares. Moreover, Harding Loevner LP has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 380 shares. L S Advisors invested in 0.47% or 31,267 shares. Of Vermont owns 914 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 71 shares. California-based Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.37% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Blackhill Inc accumulated 279,766 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 2,395 shares. Everett Harris & Communication Ca holds 4,934 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,772 shares to 117,185 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,594 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.78 million shares or 0.10% less from 98.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Advisers Ltd Llc reported 11,050 shares. 1,443 were reported by Glenmede Na. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 0.46% or 103,340 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 8,106 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 53,821 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability owns 212,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 85,753 were reported by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,113 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Security Capital & Mgmt Incorporated has 1.63% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 460,120 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com owns 109,654 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 47,128 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 389,545 shares. Ci holds 189,222 shares.

