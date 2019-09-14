As Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) Stock Value Rose, Cohen & Steers Decreased Its Holding by $16.30 Million; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Valuation Declined, Cabot-Wellington Decreased Holding by $5.94 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 223,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 11.57M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853.79 million, down from 11.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 615,230 shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 6.14 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.78 million shares or 0.10% less from 98.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Cap Rech & Management has 460,120 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 185,500 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America owns 117,120 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 187,811 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 85,753 shares. 18,347 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Proshare Advsrs Limited accumulated 30,238 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Co owns 13,351 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 0.2% or 3,246 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 4,800 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 64,570 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 212,900 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 171,740 shares.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.23 million for 20.65 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 100,918 shares to 104,319 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 34,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Multi (JQC).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was made by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.