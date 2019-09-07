As Kforce (KFRC) Share Price Declined, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Decreased Its Stake by $495,320; As Crocs (CROX) Share Price Declined, Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.37 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 14,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 292,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, down from 306,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 95,575 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC)

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 214,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 235,979 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 450,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 887,013 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 767,673 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Cadence Mgmt reported 78,414 shares. 49,847 are owned by Cibc Markets. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 141,772 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.14M shares. Coatue Management Ltd Com holds 31,641 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 102,949 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd owns 72,746 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Century Incorporated owns 281,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 6,414 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Landscape Cap Lc invested in 0.25% or 103,704 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 471.43% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CROX’s profit will be $27.85 million for 15.33 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 48,986 shares to 69,883 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 5,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. KFRC’s profit will be $16.07 million for 12.39 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Kforce Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

