As Keyw Holding Corp/The (KEYW) Share Price Were Volatile, Neuberger Berman Group Has Increased Position; Logan Capital Management Boosted Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) Holding by $1.49 Million; Stock Declined

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 18,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 63,667 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 45,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 3.55M shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Keyw Holding Corp/The (KEYW) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 99,835 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Keyw Holding Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded or 21.01% up from the average. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 08/05/2018 – KEYW Holding 1Q Loss $3.13M; 20/04/2018 – DJ DITECH HOLDING CORP COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHCP); 08/05/2018 – KEYW Holding 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ENC HOLDING CORP. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ESTABLISH A $215 MLN FIRST LIEN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURING IN MAY 2024; 30/04/2018 – Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 31/05/2018 – American Diversified Holdings Corporation Nears Completion of Brazos Biomedical, LLC Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTCMarkets.com: ATHC) announces the launch of wholly owned Subsidiary FinBridge Holdings Corp; 20/03/2018 – Ditech Holding Corporation Announces Record Date And Meeting Date For 2018 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – KEYW Holding Total Backlog at March 31, 2018, of $1.14B

More notable recent The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Zoom Video Communications, KeyW Holding, and Canopy Growth Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KeyW Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Jacobs – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why KeyW Holding Stock Just Dropped 15% – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KeyW to Postpone Annual Meeting Nasdaq:KEYW – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KeyW Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KEYW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold KEYW shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 48.41 million shares or 0.91% more from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) for 86,966 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 1,294 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gru holds 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) or 328 shares. 59,802 were reported by Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 277,771 were accumulated by Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Citigroup owns 135,108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 69,048 shares in its portfolio. Invsts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 22,130 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). 91,647 were reported by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 57,646 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $136.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 43,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,109 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Dodge & Cox Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology – GuruFocus.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/06: (GH) (MTCH) (SEDG) Higher; (NEWR) (ZAGG) (FTR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 243,262 shares to 8,770 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,369 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt LP holds 1,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie owns 531,533 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Smithfield holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 955 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, North Star Investment has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Glenmede Na holds 59,218 shares. Spirit Of America Corp New York holds 0.02% or 2,050 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 17,020 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 923,688 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 108,694 shares. 25,000 were reported by Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Llc. Hills Bancorp & has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). First Mercantile stated it has 11,591 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).