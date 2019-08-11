As Keysight Technologies (Put) (KEYS) Valuation Rose, Holder Walleye Trading Has Raised Holding; Cummins Ord (CMI) Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (Put) (KEYS) by 260.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 50,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.12 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.28 million shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Synopsys and Ixia, a Keysight Business, Announce Collaboration to Enable Scalable Networking SoC Validation Solution – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies Launches New Radio Frequency Vector Signal Generator – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Enhanced Traffic Monitoring for Private Clouds and Data Centers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (Call) (NYSE:HBI) by 35,200 shares to 47,700 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 68,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,854 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (Put) (NYSE:SRE).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

