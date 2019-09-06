As Keysight Technologies (MAA) Valuation Rose, Holder Hahn Capital Management Lowered Stake; Srs Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $225.38 Million as Stock Value Rose

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $139.57. About 3.42M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (MAA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 4,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 312,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.11 billion, down from 316,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 303,818 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 310,413 shares to 542,967 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 121,934 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Com stated it has 22,181 shares. 4,394 were accumulated by Palisades Hudson Asset L P. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated owns 203,524 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Independent Franchise Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 139,025 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 162,259 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 2.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 3.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 18,463 are owned by Wisconsin Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Chilton Co Limited Liability Co holds 635,828 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Advsrs reported 1.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orca Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waratah Cap Ltd invested in 65,476 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 32.31 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares to 199,639 shares, valued at $30.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 1,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,885 are held by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc). Oppenheimer & has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Montag A & Associates has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 53,750 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.04% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 4,040 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 485 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,791 shares. Clean Yield accumulated 27,065 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 1,348 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 89,447 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 600 shares. Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,814 shares. 124,267 were accumulated by Rothschild Asset Us.