As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mackay Shields Cut Its Position by $890,358; Lone Pine Capital Increases Position in Mercadolibre (MELI)

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76M, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $631.06. About 212,800 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 10,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,634 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 38,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.6. About 327,384 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 227,699 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $864.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,396 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,181 are owned by Gam Holding Ag. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 23,584 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.86% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 20,804 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 581 shares. Winslow Mngmt Ltd reported 372,032 shares stake. Carmignac Gestion invested in 2.55% or 431,567 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 2,103 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 2,821 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 298 shares. Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability holds 0.51% or 182,965 shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cwm Lc invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 389,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,875 shares. 20,219 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. 2.90 million are owned by Aqr Capital Management Lc. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 16,467 shares or 0.02% of the stock. France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,709 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Nomura Asset Co Ltd stated it has 77,368 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.16% or 578,976 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 4,787 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 18,702 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel Corp reported 45,941 shares stake. Mcrae Capital Mgmt holds 1.06% or 29,150 shares.

