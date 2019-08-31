As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Valuation Rose, Scout Investments Has Boosted by $2.37 Million Its Holding; Bank Of New York Mellon Has Upped Artisan Partners Asset Ma (APAM) Stake by $308,950 as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Ma (APAM) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 12,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 742,317 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68M, up from 729,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 261,941 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 27,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 932,667 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.33 million, up from 905,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.26 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

