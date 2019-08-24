As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Valuation Rose, Sandler Capital Management Lowered Stake by $16.94 Million; As Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Share Price Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Lifted by $352,500 Its Holding

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 194,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 521,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.46 million, down from 716,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 5.04 million shares traded or 162.62% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 7,584 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs reported 10,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,139 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Intrust Comml Bank Na has 0.22% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 9,927 shares. Montgomery Inv holds 0.14% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 3,498 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 280 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.13% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 164,432 are owned by Putnam Investments Limited Co. 3,023 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc. Clean Yield Grp owns 251 shares. Ariel Ltd has invested 1.66% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.58% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hanseatic Mgmt Services reported 1.22% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.03% or 198,100 shares. Loeb Partners Corp owns 500 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 10,860 shares to 62,078 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) by 121,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 710 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested in 13,374 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Regions reported 105,757 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 5,231 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Trust has 9,228 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Terril Brothers holds 0.09% or 2,034 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 6,487 shares. Cohen Inc holds 46,417 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Excalibur has invested 1.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Homrich And Berg has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Csu Producer Res has 3.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wms Prns Ltd Co invested in 0.27% or 7,718 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 2.33M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.