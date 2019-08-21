As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Valuation Rose, Natixis Lifted Position; Goodnow Investment Group Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Lowered by $1.32 Million as Valuation Declined

Natixis increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 946.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 108,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 120,449 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 11,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 1.62 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 148,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26 million, down from 151,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $461.59. About 63,648 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Credit Acceptance Corp At $400, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Credit Acceptance Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CACC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 12,560 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 9,449 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1,528 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 700 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Principal Finance Group Inc has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,357 shares. Bloombergsen holds 14.78% or 494,767 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv stated it has 6.8% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Amer Int Gp invested in 0% or 258 shares. 801 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 11,751 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd holds 905 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 8,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 36,190 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ls Inv Limited Company holds 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 8,836 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 28,722 shares. Century Inc holds 3.17M shares. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 13 shares. 49,134 are held by Stephens Inv Management Gru Ltd. Smithfield Trust has 1,895 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.18% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 850 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.