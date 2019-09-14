As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Valuation Rose, Holder Citigroup Cut Its Stake; Credit Agricole S A Boosted Its Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $694,000

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 23,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 91,670 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23 million, down from 115,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 69,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 380,592 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 311,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 9.36 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 466,361 shares to 33,639 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,638 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 818,100 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $32.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 110,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cars Com Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Banbury Lc has 336,867 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 173,604 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 996,900 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 3,710 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 1.18 million shares. Becker Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,655 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 3,000 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest has 340,627 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 24,915 are held by Strs Ohio. 57 are held by Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Montgomery Invest Mngmt holds 0.14% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 3,498 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.