As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Loeb Partners Trimmed by $13.08 Million Its Holding; As Formfactor (FORM) Share Price Rose, Needham Investment Management Lowered Holding

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.60 million, down from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 1.00 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 158,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 971,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 153,865 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 139,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 51,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $108,522 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.21 per share. FORM’s profit will be $10.44 million for 28.20 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 24.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.