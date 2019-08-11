As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kingdon Capital Management Has Decreased by $11.47 Million Its Stake; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Boosted Its At&T (T) Position by $465,000

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 131,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 231,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 363,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 993,718 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 69,452 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 54,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Synopsys and Ixia, a Keysight Business, Announce Collaboration to Enable Scalable Networking SoC Validation Solution – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Supports Leading Number of GCF Validated 5G Radio Frequency Conformance (RCT) Test Cases Following CAG#59 Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 112,979 shares to 622,979 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 61,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 231,668 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital owns 14,466 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 27,861 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 45 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mcrae Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 29,150 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.07% or 68,618 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.18% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 8,836 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 7.59M shares. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 5,500 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 160,471 shares. Automobile Association owns 76,798 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34,009 shares to 131,209 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,749 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).