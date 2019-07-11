As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Has Increased Position; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Has Raised Holding

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 8,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 21,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 3.28 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 124.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,941 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 20,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 958,612 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Dropped 11% in February – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Bullish Reasons To Invest In Activision Blizzard Before May – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why ATVI Is Still A Buy, Even After Yesterdayâ€™s Pop – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 132,914 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.11% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wright Investors Ser holds 16,913 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 101,200 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Tru Com accumulated 2,000 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 1.5% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 17 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 500,700 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management One Co Limited has 0.11% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 426,880 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 57,915 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc holds 0.18% or 70,008 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 8,841 shares. 78,300 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 3,694 shares to 73,167 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 1,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,457 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.07% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 13 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 958,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc reported 3,780 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.11% or 52,421 shares. 80 are owned by Department Mb Natl Bank N A. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 219 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Rampart Investment Management Communication Lc has invested 0.53% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 25,394 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corp. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 184,800 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Com holds 7,407 shares. 10,976 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares to 3,308 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,126 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keysight (KEYS) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies’ SVP, Satish Dhanasekaran, Appointed to Technological Advisory Council for Federal Communications Commission – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Enables Qualcomm to Demonstrate Industry’s First 5G Laptop with Integrated Modem at Computex – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.