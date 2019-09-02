As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Upped Its Position; Waste Management (WM) Share Price Rose While Advisors Preferred Decreased by $821,219 Its Holding

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 5,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 11,412 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, up from 6,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.31 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video)

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.49 million for 25.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) by 49,150 shares to 72,350 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 238,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ssga Ultra Short Term Bond Etf (ULST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,220 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 8,923 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,812 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 100 shares. Highlander Mngmt Llc has 2,062 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 263,134 shares. Pictet North America Advisors reported 9,400 shares. 2,055 were reported by Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Tuttle Tactical holds 3,479 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fred Alger accumulated 146 shares or 0% of the stock. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 11,100 shares. Tcw reported 11,480 shares. Lakeview Prtn reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tru Communication Of Vermont has 18,045 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sabal invested in 293,343 shares or 2.71% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Mutual Of America Management Lc accumulated 25,045 shares. Invesco owns 2.46M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Snyder Cap Ltd Partnership holds 150,598 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 2.71M shares. Jane Street Gru owns 16,238 shares. Millennium Limited Com holds 0.11% or 864,101 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Suntrust Banks owns 19,599 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 379,096 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Utah Retirement System owns 35,314 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

