As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Rose, First Republic Investment Management Cut Holding by $756,465; Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $567,680

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 7,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 31,353 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 38,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.09. About 5.84M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 32.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 8,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 18,028 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 26,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 618,073 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 130,295 shares to 144,629 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.06 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 22.28 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 82,496 shares to 300,498 shares, valued at $22.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).