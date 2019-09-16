As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Rose, Adi Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $712,000; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lowered by $1.12 Million Its Stake

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32M, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 4,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 540,927 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.00 million for 14.09 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.