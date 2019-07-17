As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Central Securities Cut Its Holding; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.32 Million

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $89.18. About 180,852 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 7,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,135 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, up from 68,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $203.17. About 2.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: #BREAKING: Israeli Privacy Protection Authority to investigate Facebook; 26/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “LICENSED DATA FROM GSR FOR 30 MLN INDIVIDUALS, NOT 87 MLN”, DID NOT RECEIVE MORE THAN 30 MLN RECORDS FROM RESEARCH CO GSR; 22/05/2018 – NOBODY WANTS FAKE NEWS – ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress: LIVE; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ONLY THING l DID WRONG WAS l DID NOT ASK ENOUGH QUESTIONS-BBC; 01/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S BUHARI COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles 2% As Facebook Continues To Weigh — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook over use of personal data – report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century holds 8.13M shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 83,983 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc has 272,279 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated holds 7.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 277,045 shares. Wright Invsts Service holds 0.4% or 5,971 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 8,586 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Corp reported 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amg Tru Retail Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 1,430 shares. Lafayette Invs Inc holds 9,204 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,750 shares. Moreover, Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 1.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 35,184 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking, Japan-based fund reported 2.81 million shares. Cambridge Tru holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 117,421 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 13,448 shares to 517 shares, valued at $51,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,058 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed has ‘serious concerns’ over Facebook Libra – Powell – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook +2% ahead of crypto launch – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, NFLX, GILD, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Securities, New York-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn owns 273,000 shares. Friess Limited Com owns 220,946 shares. Hanseatic Inc holds 1.22% or 13,432 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Ltd Liability has 6,890 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Kbc Nv holds 22,207 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 0.28% or 21,351 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 207,658 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Synovus Fin stated it has 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stifel Corp reported 0.01% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 116,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Carroll Fin Assocs Incorporated invested in 0% or 35 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,634 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.47 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.