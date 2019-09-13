As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shares Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Upped Stake by $6.84 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While King Wealth Management Group Cut Its Stake by $649,740

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 76,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 152,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69M, up from 75,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $100.02. About 776,109 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $381.49. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 31,000 shares. Private Ocean Llc accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 1.72 million shares. Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.46% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 66,196 are owned by Bokf Na. 5,941 are held by Oppenheimer And. Advsr Asset Inc accumulated 19,915 shares. Century has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). M&R Cap has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,965 shares. Snyder Management Limited Partnership reported 132,940 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Boston Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,173 shares. Mengis Cap Management owns 18,679 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. 5,135 were reported by Retail Bank Of Hawaii.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12,214 shares to 104,193 shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,723 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $334.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,174 shares to 45,775 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Tech Ftec (FTEC).

