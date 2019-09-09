As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shares Rose, Mackay Shields Decreased Its Position; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 10,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 28,634 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 38,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 1.18 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 68.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 5,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 2,446 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 7,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 19,597 shares to 594,287 shares, valued at $107.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG) by 390,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $178.48M for 39.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 55 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 670 are held by Hartford Financial Management. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.56% or 43,639 shares in its portfolio. 797,388 are owned by Td Asset Management Incorporated. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 506,529 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Fincl Professionals Inc has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gotham Asset Management Limited Company reported 92,245 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.31% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 327,389 shares. 375,832 were reported by Kerrisdale Advisers. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 471,213 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has 3,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 30,365 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $199.43 million for 22.49 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 173,596 shares to 470,863 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 8,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,680 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).