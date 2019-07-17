As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shares Rose, Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.77 Million; As Carmax (KMX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Cut Stake by $360,939

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 3.56M shares traded or 105.20% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 57.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 54,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 94,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 806,090 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89M for 16.12 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 5,544 shares to 23,349 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 3,256 were reported by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Comm Ltd Liability Corp. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated owns 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 400 shares. Pnc Financial Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Highland Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 16,822 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 24,265 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Redmond Asset Lc holds 88,884 shares. 6,252 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Prescott Group Inc Inc Mgmt Llc stated it has 22,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl reported 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Broad Run Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 3.39M shares. Pecaut & holds 5,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Tower Llc (Trc) reported 8,171 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited Co accumulated 13,276 shares. 9,000 are owned by Park Circle Co.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 63,230 shares to 245,720 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 94,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.