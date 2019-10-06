As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Value Rose, Prudential Financial Has Increased Its Stake by $7.29 Million; Daiwa Securities Group Increases Holding in Caterpillar (CAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 1016.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 82,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 90,973 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.40M, up from 8,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video)

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 35.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 81,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 310,596 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.90M, up from 228,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 891,240 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 13,286 shares to 21,978 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (Prn) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 43,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,810 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 126,200 shares to 180,640 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,684 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.