As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Value Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Holding by $1.77 Million; Parsons Capital Management Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $2.02 Million; Stock Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 14,497 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 77,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, up from 63,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 3.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 74.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 19,838 shares as the company's stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 26,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 420,975 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 194,334 shares to 216,334 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Keysight Technologies, Kandou Bus Collaborate to Advance Chord Signaling Technology for High-Speed Digital Applications – Business Wire" on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Credo Announces the HiWire Consortium for Standardization and Certification of Active Electrical Cables (AEC) – Business Wire" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.98 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,221 shares to 15,708 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,870 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).