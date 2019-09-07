As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Value Rose, Central Securities Cut by $3.92 Million Its Position; Energy Income Partners Position in Mplx LP (MPLX) Has Lifted as Valuation Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 720,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.90M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 964,750 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 1.17 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MPLX LP prices $2.0 billion senior notes offering – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MPLX LP Commences Exchange Offers and Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. Commence Consent Solicitations – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares to 103,731 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 184,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.68M shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.94% stake. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). First Republic Investment Management Inc has 103,722 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 6,549 shares stake. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 24,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,846 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.33% or 213,237 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company has 67,721 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De holds 62,075 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 21,308 shares. Fincl Svcs stated it has 477 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 2,196 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 432,732 shares. Somerset Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.28% stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Heminger Gary R. also bought $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $513,259 were bought by Peiffer Garry L..

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $26.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.